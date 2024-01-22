Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pose for selfie with Akash-Shloka Ambani at Ram Mandir inauguration

The momentous day for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolds today in Ayodhya. Needless to say, the anticipation and enthusiasm has been sky-high for the occasion. Several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Hirani amongst others have also jetted off from Mumbai to Ayodhya to witness the historical moment. Amidst numerous videos and pictures, latest pictures feature the stars posing for a selfie with Akash and Shloka Ambani have surfaced.

Today, on Monday, January 22, amidst the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Mandir on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, several pictures of Bollywood celebs posing for a picture perfect has surfaced. In one of the pictures ruling the internet, the Showman of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai can be seen clicking a selfie whilst Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt beam wide smiles for the lens capturing Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Akash Ambani-Sholka Ambani.

Take a look:

In another pictures ruling the internet, we can spot Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene who is seen capturing the momentous occasion along with the renowned producer Mahaveer Jain.

In the pictures, the stars stand in unison as they radiate sweet smiles for the camera against the backdrop of the historic Ram Mandir which is all decked up on the occasion.