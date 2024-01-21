Who is Sana Javed? All you need to know about Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik's third wife

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik stirred the internet on January 20, 2024, as he announced his third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The official announcement came amidst the whirling separation rumors of the cricketer with his second wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Minutes after the wedding announcement came; internet users were left amazed over the surprising news.

Shoaib Malik announced his third wedding to Sana Javed

Making the official announcement on their social media handle, the couple shared a collaborative post from their nikaah ceremony. In the pictures, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed were seen beaming wide smiles in their respective traditional wedding outfits. In one of the photos, Shoaib was seen hugging his bride, Sana Javed.

“Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs,” read the caption alongside the post.

Whilst as of now, everybody knows that Shoaib Malik’s third wife is a Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. Nonetheless, in this article we’re unraveling some of the facts about her which you might not know. So without any further ado, go ahead reading!

Who is Sana Javed?

The Pakistani actress Sana Javed was born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She completed her schooling in Jeddah and moved to Lahore with her family. She then graduated from the University of Karachi and stepped into the glitzy and glamour world in 2012 as she made her acting debut with Shehr-e-Zaat.

Further, her portrayal in the titular role for the romantic drama, Khaani brought her immense recognition. In addition to this, she is also recognized for her appearances in Urdu television shows including Behadd, Ruswai, Dunk, Shareek-e-Hayat, Dino Ki Dulhaniya, and I Love You Zada.

Speaking of her social media presence, the actress enjoys a mammoth follower base on Instagram, with over 8.5 million followers.

About Sana Javed's first marriage to Umair Jaiswal

Sana Javed was previously married to Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter and music producer Umar Jaiswal. The couple exchanged the wedding vows in a private nikah ceremony in October 2020 at her Karachi home. The celebrity wedding became a topic of widespread discussion, and the duo became one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. However, their marital bliss soon ended in a divorce in 2023.

While no official announcement about the separation was made, both of them removed all their posts together, suggesting that the couple had either called it quits or obtained a divorce.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's dating rumors

On the other hand, the rumors of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed also started doing the rounds. The cricketer added fuel to the fire when he wished the Pakistani actor on her birthday last year. While sharing the post on his Instagram, the former cricketer wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy.”

Sania Mirza's cryptic post days before Shoaib Malik's wedding

It is worth mentioning that days before Shoaib Malik’s official announcement of his third marriage, Sania Mirza had shared a cryptic note on Instagram which had grabbed a lot of eyeballs, adding fuel to their divorce rumors.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the note read.

Shoaib Malik got married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 but divorced her in 2010. The same year he tied the nuptial knot to a former Indian tennis player in Hyderabad in 2010 followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October 2018 and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

