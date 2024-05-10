All We Imagine As Light Trailer OUT: Payal Kapadia's heartwarming story is all about love and separation

Payal Kapadia's feature film, All We Imagine As Light, is all set to make its debut at the Cannes 2024 Film Festival. Just days before its international premiere, the makers released the highly anticipated trailer. There are a total of 19 Indian films competing at the prestigious film festival.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light trailer out

The trailer of Payal Kapadia's feature film All We Imagine As Light unveils a captivating narrative. Set in the bustling heart of Mumbai, it intertwines the journeys of two women. Kani Kusruti portrays Nurse Prabha, whose world is upended by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, forcing her to confront long-buried emotions.

Contrasting Prabha's struggle with the past, her younger roommate Anu embarks on a budding romance. The Mumbai streets become a vibrant backdrop for their contrasting stories, masterfully woven together in the trailer. Through glimpses of raw emotions and personal struggles, All We Imagine As Light promises a deeply human exploration of love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness.

Check out the trailer here:

About All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is one of the 19 films competing at this year's Cannes Film Festival. This movie, a collaboration between India and France, also features Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in important roles.

It's Payal Kapadia's first venture into feature filmmaking. Her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing won the Golden Eye for Best Documentary at Cannes in 2021.

Cannes 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The screenings of different films selected in various segments will happen during this time period. The opening ceremony will take place on May 14. The closing ceremony is set for May 25, when the winners of the competition section will be announced.

