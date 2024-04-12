Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Imtiaz Ali and more attend special screening; PICS

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali brought Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on board to tell the tale of the greatest rock star of the Punjabi music industry Amar Singh Chamkila. Ever since the film was announced, people had a lot of expectations from the stellar cast and the tale that they were about to tell to the world. Before the movie makes its OTT debut on April 12, the makers hosted a star-studded special screening in the city. Take a look at all the B-town biggies who attended the film premiere.

A look at all the stars who attended the screening of Chamkila

Ace Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh lead the party into the special screening of his upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. For the special night, he went with a black suit with a white shirt and a brown tie. He added color to his outfit with a bright red turban.

Joining him was his co-star, actress Parineeti Chopra, who plays the role of his character’s wife Amarjot Kaur in the biographical film. Going with the spirit of the film, Chopra wore a sophisticated black suit with tiny flowered embroidered on it. Keeping her makeup minimal, she left her hair open for the night. With a golden neckpiece and high heels, she rounded her look.

Next up were the two masterminds, A.R. Rahman and Imtiaz Ali, who are credited for putting together the musical drama movie. The music composer made heads turn with his black and white embroidered suit. As for the director, he went in a suit, a white shirt, and a tie for the event.

To show their support to the team, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan arrived at the screening looking dapper as always. The Chandu Champion star rocked a striped shirt with black pants and sneakers. Along with him was Fukrey actor Manjot Singh who’s well put together look did all the talking.

Animal actress Triptii Dimri also joined the stars to encourage the team of Chamkila. She looked stunning in a black bejeweled power suit. With a match clutch, heels, and hair left open, she completed her look. Kadak Singh actress Sanjana Sanghi wore a pretty red and green saree to the event. She experimented a little with her hairstyle and ditched earnings for a heavy neckpiece.

Arriving next were Maniesh Paul and Sunidhi Chauhan. The actor and host came in a blue suit which he matched with his eyewear. As for the playback singer, she channeled her inner desi diva in a plain black saree and added some color to her OOTN with some red roses in her hair.

Singer Mohit Chauhan, who lent his voice to some of the film’s songs, also made an entry at the event with his wife Prarthna Gehlot. Indian actress Vidya Malvade, who is known for playing Vidya Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India flaunted her abs in her multi-colored three-piece set.

Others who were spotted at the event were actors Taha Shah Badussha, Nikita Dutta, Wamiqa Gabbi, and many others. Chamkila is all set to release on Netflix on April 12.

