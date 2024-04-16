Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer gets 'Ek Chamach Khila' shoutout from Amul

The current buzz on the internet has to be about the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. The musical drama film was recently released on Netflix and has been the talk of the town ever since. The movie has been receiving significant acclaim from audiences, and the actors are receiving congratulations from every corner. Adding to the buzz, popular dairy brand Amul India has also given a major shout-out to the film.

Amul gives a shoutout to Amar Singh Chamkila

Recently, Amul India, a renowned dairy brand, shared an animated picture on their Instagram featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in their roles from the movie Amar Singh Chamkila. duo is showcased on stage, crooning away into the mic while holding up slices of bread topped with butter. The text on the image reads, "Ek Chamach Khila, Amul Punjab Da Buttar."

In their caption, the brand exclaimed, "#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila!"

Take a look:

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The film Amar Singh Chamkila sheds light on the life of the popular Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The music industry considers Chamkila as the first superstar of Punjabi pop culture. Amit Trivedi once dubbed him as ‘The Elvis of Punjab’ and some also considered the late singer as their influence in the music industry. He is credited for penning and singing many songs. He went on to record his debut hit album Takue Te Takua in 1980 with female vocalist Surinder Sonia. When he decided to part ways with his fellow musicians and went on to take Punjabi music alone, he met his new bandmate, singer Amarjot whom he fell in love with and later married.

Chamkila along with his wife and co-artist Amarjot Kaur was assassinated at the young age of 27. The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

ALSO READ: Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh on apprehensions regarding film; 'I thought Imtiaz Ali was going to sue us'