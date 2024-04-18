Amar Singh Chamkila star Parineeti Chopra opens up on lobbying in Bollywood; says 'My PR game sucks'

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali's directorial received lots of love and appreciation and the actors were praised for their performances. During a recent interview, Parineeti candidly opened up about lobbying in Bollywood and said that she lost films due to it.

Parineeti Chopra on lobbying in Bollywood

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra talked about lobbying in Bollywood and how actors lose significant films due to being unsocial to producers and directors.

She said, "Getting work in Bollywood doesn't only depend on merit or acting, you have to be in cliques and camps to get roles. I am not present at the right place at the right time. I am not getting papped every day.” She added, "My PR game sucks."

"I don't go to dinners and lunches or attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or those roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a National Award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor," the Amar Singh Chamkila star shared

Talking about her choices in films, Parineeti said that she wants to be the voice for actors who aren't part of 'cliques and camps.' "I hope we break this system of lobbying in Bollywood because I want equal opportunities and work. I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is in search of the right platform," she further added.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. According to reports, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar for a concert. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car at the venue, shots were fired at them.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali is currently streaming on Netflix.

