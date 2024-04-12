Did you know Sridevi was Amar Singh Chamkila’s fan? Late singer's old friend REVEALS why he refused a film with her

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are enjoying the release of their recent film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. The film has been getting rave reviews from the viewers. Amidst this, some anecdotes about the late singer surfaced on social media and one of them is that late actress Sridevi was a huge fan of Chamkila and wanted to do a film with him.

Sridevi was a huge fan of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila

After the release of the film, Amar Singh Chamkila, several anecdotes about the late singer have surfaced on social media. It has been known that late actress Sridevi was a fan of Chamkila and his popularity was so broad that she even wanted to work with him in a film.

One of Chamkila’s old friends, Sawarn Sivia, in a YouTube interview, revealed this and India Today quoted Sivia saying, "Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila. She asked him to be her hero in a film. But he told her, ‘I can’t speak Hindi’. She offered to get him training in the language within a month, but he refused, saying, ‘I will lose Rs 10 lakh in that one month’. Sridevi agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but it couldn’t happen."

Calling Chamkila a ‘gem of a person,' Sivia further recalled that Amar Singh Chamkila was loved immensely by people in Punjab. "People only know Amar Singh Chamkila as a singer. Only a few know that he was a gem of a person. When he once came home in 1986, he saw my mother was sick. He gave me Rs 10,000, and it was a huge amount then,” he shared.

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur had tragic deaths

According to reports, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar for a concert. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car at the venue, shots were fired at them. This left the couple and the musicians critically injured and taken to a local hospital where the couple were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Who was Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur? Know all about the woman played by Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's directorial