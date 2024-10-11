Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: When legendary megastar revealed wife Jaya Bachchan is ‘stricter’ with him; ‘It scares me’

Legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 82nd birthday today, i.e. October 11, 2024. The legendary star has been married to Jaya Bachchan for over five decades now. As much as their relationship dishes major couple goals, in an earlier interview, the birthday boy had once admitted his wife is ‘stricter' with him than with their kids.

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 which aired last year in 2023, Amitabh Bachchan being his usual self engaged in a fun banter with a contestant named Jaya Patel who was a teacher by profession. She admitted being strict at school while gentle at home. She further chimed in and asked Big B about the experience he has had with the name, Jaya referring to his wife.

In his response, the Kalki 2898 AD actor, “Well, my experience... (goes speechless)…,” and discloses that his wife is also strict and lenient.

“I'm saved. I have to go home. I don't want to be thrashed. So, when she's strict, it's better if you stay in. Stay locked in your room or go out for a while. When she's lenient, it's great. That's how she is towards her kids and everyone else. She's stricter with me. Why did you ask me this? When I will watch this show with her, she will scold me. It scares me, so I don't talk much about my personal life,” he said.

While speaking on her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan recalled Big B’s condition before marrying. She shared that they had decided to get married in October, as her work would be reduced by then. She then revealed that the Deewar actor was clear about not wanting a wife who would be doing a 9 to 5 job.

The actress-turned-politician recalled the only condition was to work, but not every day. She was also suggested to choose her projects and work with the right people by Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973, in an intimate wedding ceremony. They had their kids, a daughter and a son, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Abhishek Bachchan in 1974 and 1976 respectively.

On the work front, Big B is currently being seen in the reality game show, KBC 16.

