THROWBACK: When Rani Mukerji suggested to Salman Khan ‘shaadi-waadi chhodo, bachche paida kar lo’

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji’s warm bond of friendship needs no introduction. The two have shared screen space in several memorable movies as well. Meanwhile, being a true friend, during an earlier interaction, Rani had once jokingly suggested the Sikandar actor to have kids instead of getting married.

Back in 2018, Rani Mukerji graced the finale episode of Salman Khan’s hosted reality game show, Dus Ka Dum 3 where she was also accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan. During the conversation, being the King of Romance, SRK gave several tips to Salman on dealing with women.

Being particular about the feel of emotion, the King actor humorously told Salman, “Dil se aana chahiye, pant se thoda na aana chahiye (It should come from within the heart and not pant).” In another moment, both the superstars rocked the dance stage by recreating, Dhinka Chika and Lungi Dance hook-step from their movie Ready and Chennai Express respectively.

Adding to the banter, Rani didn’t cease the chance to add fun as she jumped into recreating an iconic scene from Karan Arjun in which legendary actress Rakhi hugged Salman and SRK and said “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge (My Karan Arjun will return).”

Meanwhile, Salman puts up a perfect act of putting nappies on baby dolls. Amused by the actor’s gesture, Rani could barely believe her eyes, and in happiness, she suggested Kick 2 actor, “OMG! Salman shaadi-waadi chhodo, bachche paida kar lo (Avoid marriage plans, have kids instead).”

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked together in several memorable movies like Baabul, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, and Hello Brother among others.

Advertisement

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the legal drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Salman is currently busy working on AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in the key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is poised to release next year on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

He also has Kick 2 in the pipeline, which was announced by Sajid just a few days back with an exciting monochrome photo of the star.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan said he was ‘on medication’ and 'unpretentious' in viral interview where he called Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Mirza Ghalib his favorite poets