7 best Abhishek Bachchan movies on Netflix that prove he is master of all genres

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. Since his acting debut in 2000, he has delivered various performances in his career that highlight his talent and versatility. Netflix, a leading OTT service, offers many popular films of different genres starring the actor on their platform. Check out this list of Abhishek Bachchan movies on Netflix that are worth your time and attention.

7 best Abhishek Bachchan movies on Netflix to binge-watch:



1. Dasvi

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

2 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Director: Tushar Jalota

Tushar Jalota Writer: Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai

Kumar Vishwas, Ram Bajpai Year of release: 2022

Dasvi is one of the recent Abhishek Bachchan movies on Netflix. In the film, he plays the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an uneducated politician. He is soon imprisoned, where he becomes quite popular. However, the new superintendent arrives to make his life difficult. During his time in jail, he learns about the importance of education and makes a vow to pass 10th grade exams.

2. Ludo

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

2 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Year of release: 2020

Ludo is one of the most engaging Abhishek Bachchan movies on Netflix. It revolves around four stories, just like the sides of a dice. At the end, all the stories and their characters meet for a gripping climax. The film received immense appreciation from the critics as well as the viewers for its plot and performances.

3. Happy New Year

Running Time: 2 hours 58 mins

2 hours 58 mins IMDb Rating: 5/10

5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Action

Comedy/Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Althea Kaushal, Farah Khan

Althea Kaushal, Farah Khan Year of release: 2014

Happy New Year is one of the most entertaining Abhishek Bachchan films on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan’s Charlie wishes to steal diamonds from the most secure safe in the world as part of his revenge. He brings together a team that has to participate in a dance competition to reach the safe. In the movie, Abhishek is seen in a double role as Nandu and Vicky.

4. Dostana

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol

Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani Writer: Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani Year of release: 2008

Another enjoyable Abhishek Bachchan movie on Netflix is Dostana. He portrays the character of Sam, a male nurse. He pretends to be in a relationship with John Abraham’s Kunal so that they both are able to rent Neha’s apartment. However, they soon start falling for Neha, which lands them in many chaotic situations.

5. Guru

Running Time: 2 hours 46 mins

2 hours 46 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Writer: Mani Ratnam, Vijay Krishna Acharya

Mani Ratnam, Vijay Krishna Acharya Year of release: 2007

Guru is one of the best Abhishek Bachchan movies on Netflix. He gave quite a memorable performance as Gurukant Desai. The film revolves around a young man from a village who comes to Bombay with many big dreams. It showcases his journey as he becomes a business tycoon. Guru premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

6. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

3 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2006

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is about the married lives of two couples and an extramarital affair that threatens all relationships. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Rishi, an event planner who is married to his childhood friend, Maya. The other couple is Dev, a former soccer player, whose wife Rhea is a fashion editor.

7. Yuva

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Writer: Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap

Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2004

Yuva, considered one of the top Abhishek Bachchan movies, is about three men from different social backgrounds. Abhishek plays the role of Lallan, a goon working for a politician. Rani Mukerji portrays his wife, Shashi. Yuva is another acclaimed title in Abhishek’s filmography in which his performance was immensely praised.

Other Abhishek Bachchan movies available on Netflix include Game, Delhi 6, Players, and more. As fans eagerly await to see him in upcoming projects, they can indulge in this list of films. Let us know your favorite in the comments below.

