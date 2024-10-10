Ratan Tata Passes Away: Did you know late industrialist has Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan connection? Find out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) at the age of 86, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. He is recognized for transforming the Tata Group into a globally respected conglomerate. Interestingly, not many are aware that the esteemed industrialist co-produced a Bollywood film in 2004. He took part in producing Aetbaar, a romantic psychological thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, which featured Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu.

Ratan Tata co-produced the film alongside Jatin Kumar. Aetbaar was influenced by the 1996 Hollywood movie Fear and delved into themes of obsession and family relationships.

The story centers around Dr. Ranveer Malhotra, portrayed by Bachchan, who is a devoted father willing to do whatever it takes to safeguard his daughter, Ria, played by Bipasha Basu, from Aryan Trivedi, portrayed by John Abraham. Aryan is depicted as an obsessive lover with a troubled history.

The situation becomes more complicated when Ria starts developing feelings for Aryan, causing tension within the tight-knit family. Upon its release, Aetbaar did not fare well at the box office, earning only Rs 7.96 crore. With a production budget of Rs 9.50 crore, this film remains the only one ever produced by Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata passed away on the night of October 9, Wednesday. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the ICU. The announcement of his death was made late Wednesday night.

Known for his visionary leadership that transformed the Tata Group and his philanthropic endeavors, Ratan Tata was a beloved figure in India.

His mortal remains will be displayed at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects. His last rites will take place later in the day in the Worli area of Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a heartfelt photo with Ratan Tata and penned a moving tribute in his memory. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and others, expressed their grief over the passing of Ratan Ji.

