Jaya Bachchan hugging and kissing Kajol at Durga Puja pandal will remind you of K3G in parallel universe; fan demands sequel: WATCH

Bollywood is embracing the festive spirit wholeheartedly. Amid the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, many stars have stepped out and joined the celebrations at pandals. Kajol and Jaya Bachchan were recently spotted together at a pandal, where the latter hugged and kissed her K3G co-star. This made the fans nostalgic, and one even demanded a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Today, October 10, 2024, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan were seen interacting with each other at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Kajol looked stunning in a peach-colored saree with a floral print. She accessorized with matching jewelry and wore her hair in a braid. Meanwhile, Jaya Ji donned a yellow saree with a pink border.

In one video, the duo was seen sharing a warm hug. The veteran actress also sweetly gave a peck on Kajol’s cheek. In another clip, they were seen posing together for the paparazzi.

Fans got excited seeing the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-stars together. Some users left heart-eye and red heart emojis to show their love. One person said, “Arey waah! Kajol aur Jaya ji ko ek saath dekh kar pura K3G wala nostalgia aa gaya! K3G 2 banani chahiye... (Oh wow! Seeing Kajol and Jaya ji together brought K3G nostalgia! K3G2 should be made...)”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a timeless classic in which Kajol plays Jaya Ji’s daughter-in-law. The 2001 family drama directed by Karan Johar also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi captured an adorable moment of Kajol’s son Yug at the Durga Puja pandal. He was seen touching the feet of elders and taking their blessings. Check it out!

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of the mystery thriller Do Patti. It is slated to arrive on Netflix on October 25. Kajol also has the film Sarzameen in her lineup, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

