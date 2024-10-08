Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan inquires in front of Aamir Khan if son Junaid has a GF; here's his reply

Actor Aamir Khan, along with his son Junaid, joined Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The duo looked confident on the hot seat, and Big B left no stone unturned to question the Maharaj actor about his personal life in front of his dad.

It so happened that Junaid Khan, on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, asked Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir aap shadi ke din nervous thei, excited thei?" (Sir were you excited or nervous during your wedding?) A shocked Aamir Khan said, "Arey yaar aise sawal nai puchte bhai. Kuch bhi puch raha hai yeh. (Arey Such questions should not be asked. You are asking anything.)

Big B then asks the Maharaj actor, "Aapka shadi ab tak hua nai. Bhaisahab aapki yaadon mei koi hai kya aane wali? (You are not yet married. Sir, is someone there in your thoughts)? Junaid was smart enough to reply, "Hum baadmei baat karte hai uske barre mei" (Let us talk later about it.) Big B taunts him by saying, "Ab baat sarvajanik hoh jaegi. (Now, it will become a public matter.)

The makers also posted another clip in which Aamir asked Amitabh,“I have one question for you. Aapko apni shaadi ki date yaad hai. (Do you remember your wedding date)”. The Brahmastra actor replied by saying, "June 3, 1973”. The Lagaan actor was not convinced and asked for evidence, and said, "Koi sabut toh dijiye”. The question left the veteran star stunned.

Aamir then quipped, "Mere pas ek sabut hai (I have one). Your wedding card. And meine aapko number one fan hone ka sabut dia hai (With this I have proved that I am your biggest fan)”. Amitabh and the studio audience could not stop laughing.

The makers of KBC 16 had already revealed that Aamir and his son Junaid would give a surprise to Amitabh on his birthday, which is on October 11. In the clip, it was seen that they said, "Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haan (Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today. Don't reveal it)”.



