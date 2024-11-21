Amitabh Bachchan calls speculations 'untruths without verifications' amid divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai; REACTS for first time

Rumors about marital issues and a divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been doing the rounds for a long time. It looks like Amitabh Bachchan has now reacted to the speculations about his family for the first time. He called them ‘speculated untruths’ without any verification.

Today, November 21, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and wrote a long cryptic note referring to the speculations surrounding his family. He began by revealing why he didn’t say much about his family. Big B said, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me ..”

Coming to speculations, he stated, “Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths, without verifications .. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society ..”

Talking about the usage of question marks with unverified information, the actor wrote, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark .. ?”

He continued, “write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

Amitabh Bachchan then mentioned, “your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments .. the reader when they react to it gives content expansion .. the reaction could be in belief or in the negative .. anything that be, give credence to the write .. and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..”

He expressed concern about the disregard of how what’s written may affect the individual, saying, “fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over .. how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands .. your conscience, if ever you have one, has been overridden .. ?? ? ? ? ?”

In conclusion, he reacted strongly, stating, “I have question marked it .. SO THERE .., !!!! move on to the next .. EaCH PROFESSION CAN HAVE THESE QUALITIES .. and this is my safeguard in the write ..”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not commented on any of the speculations.

