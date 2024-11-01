Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: When actress got candid about ‘arguing’ with husband Abhishek Bachchan; ‘There’s a fine line…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most popular celebrities in India, is celebrating her 51st birthday today, November 1, 2024. The actress tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. On Aishwarya’s special day today, let’s revisit the moment when she got candid about ‘arguing’ with her husband. She talked about there being a ‘fine line’ between arguments and discussions.

In an old episode of Famously Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked to reveal the one thing that she and Abhishek Bachchan ‘argued’ about the most. In response, she said, “You don't wanna know, you don't wanna know.” Aishwarya shared that both of them were very ‘strong personalities’ thanks to their genes.

The former Miss World continued, “I think there's a fine line probably between arguing and discussing.” She added that it was something that Abhishek and she were still trying to figure out. Aishwarya revealed that they discussed out loud a lot and then playfully added, “I shall politely put it as ‘discuss,’ probably argue but.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan share a daughter, Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo was present in Cannes earlier this year. Aishwarya, who is a global icon, graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in stunning outfits.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II, a historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was released in 2023. Aishwarya received a lot of acclaim for her performance. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the announcements of her upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in the film I Want to Talk. The cast includes Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The drama is about a man who always looks at the bright side of life. I Want to Talk is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 22, 2024. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that the trailer is set to arrive on November 5.

