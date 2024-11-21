Priyanka Chopra is ‘luckiest girl in the world’ as per fans, and Nick Jonas’ Yellowstone-inspired cowboy look is to blame; did you check her reaction yet?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are truly the epitome of couple goals. They never fail to hype each other up on social media, be it by supporting each other’s work or just praising a casual look. Priyanka recently showed her appreciation for Nick’s Yellowstone-inspired cowboy look and we don’t blame her. Fans even called her the ‘luckiest girl in the world.’

Today, November 21, 2024, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his look was inspired by the series Yellowstone. He was seen sitting on an armchair wearing a printed shirt and black pants with a beige jacket. The highlight of the singer’s look was his black cowboy hat as he looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Nick wrote, “Sorry I’ve been offline for a bit. I’ve been busy watching Yellowstone and stuff.”

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section of the post and reacted with a fire emoji, conveying her appreciation.

Fans replied to Priyanka’s comment with their love for the couple. One person called them, “power couple,” while another wrote, “@priyankachopra luckiest girl in the world.” Many others complimented Nick by calling him “handsome” and saying, “We love cowboy Nick.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra dropped some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her 2014 film Gunday. She was seen wearing stunning outfits in the pictures and flaunting her belly piercing in a few of them. Nick Jonas gushed over his wife and called her a ‘hottie.’

Meanwhile, on the work front Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the second season of her American spy series Citadel in London. She will be reprising the role of agent Nadia Sinh in the show. PC has been offering a peek into the quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who is also in London. Nick was also in the city with his family during Karwa Chauth and Diwali celebrations.

Priyanka recently made a special post for her team of Citadel Season 2, extending her gratitude to them. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she wrote, “In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ ..”

Calling her team ‘magical,’ the actress said, “From hair, make up, wardrobe, management transport, assistants, child care, I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season ) if it wasn’t for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let’s finish filming this season with a BANG.”

The Citadel Universe has expanded with the Italian and Indian spinoffs having been released this year. The Indian version called Citadel: Honey Bunny features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It also shows the origin story of Priyanka’s character Nadia.

Priyanka also wrapped filming for two films, Heads of State and The Bluff, in 2024. She has the Hindi road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her lineup.

