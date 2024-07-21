Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was muse for Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s looks at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12, 2024, was a grand celebration with celebrities from all over the world making a fashion statement in their desi looks. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian looked stunning in their traditional ensembles with a modern twist. It has now been revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the muse behind their looks for the wedding.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s looks for the Ambani wedding were inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dani Levi, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s stylist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, recently took to Instagram and shared a video, giving a glimpse into how she curated the looks.

In the video, she revealed, “My main muse for this project was Aishwarya Rai, one of the most elegant, exotic, iconic women in the world.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has worked on several of Aishwarya’s films, created the outfits for the duo for the big day.

Kim wore a red lehenga saree, while Khloé was decked up in a golden-white lehenga. The stylist stated, “We went for feminine Hollywood, modern feels for the sarees and lehengas. The invite described the dress code as Traditional Indian so wanted to respect the culture and design the looks with Indian designers while bringing our style to the looks.”

The video also gave an inside glimpse of the wedding venue, the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The decor consisted of animals made with flowers due to the groom’s love for them.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian posted a stunning selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Instagram Stories and called her “Queen.” The picture was taken at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13.

Other guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Lagna Vidhi ceremony was graced by a number of stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, John Cena, and more.

