Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors, Amitabh Bachchan’s old letter praising Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi performance goes viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors have been swirling around for quite some time now. Abhishek’s Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur recently grabbed headlines when reports of their alleged affair surfaced on the internet. Amid all this, an old letter written by Amitabh Bachchan in which he praised Nimrat’s performance in Dasvi has gone viral.

The letter written by Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat Kaur in 2022 has resurfaced and spread across social media. The actress had shared his letter in an Instagram post back then. A bouquet of flowers also accompanied the heartfelt note.

In the note, Senior Bachchan wrote, “We have hardly had any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF—for the Cadbury ad. But your work in ‘Dasvi’ is exceptional—nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.”

Have a look at the post!

In her caption, Nimrat Kaur expressed her happiness at receiving such appreciation from a legendary actor. She stated, “18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film—all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own.

Advertisement

Then, Nimrat extended her love and immense gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote in Hindi, “Aaj Alfaz aur bhavnaye, dono kam pad rahi hai. Aapka yeh snehpurvak patra ajiwan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur aapke is amulya guldasta rupi ashirwaad ki mehak meri zindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi. Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mehsus ho rahi hai. Jaise kisi vishal parvat ya praacheen mandir ke samne hoti hai. Aapki shraddhapurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat.”

It means, “Today my words and emotions are both falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life, and the fragrance of your blessings in the form of this priceless bouquet will remain at every step of my life. I am feeling speechless after getting this compliment from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Sincerely, forever grateful, Nimrat.”

Dasvi is a social comedy drama starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam. It was released on OTT in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reacts to Arjun Kapoor being trolled on social media; ‘People are only talking about…’