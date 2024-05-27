Amitabh Bachchan expresses disappointment over SRH’s defeat against KKR; says THIS about team's owner Kavya Maran

While the Internet is abuzz with videos and pictures from last night’s IPL match in Chennai, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his disappointment over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan’s team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, lifted the trophy after a big win against SRH. The superstar’s family and friends, including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday, and more were seen thumping in joy.

On the other hand, the legendary superstar recently expressed his remorse over SRH’s defeat. He went on to share that it was sad for him to see the owner of SRH hiding her tears after her team lost the IPL 2024 Winner Cup.

Amitabh Bachchan on SRH's defeat against KKR

Sharing his two cents on last night’s intriguing match between KKR and SRH, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches.”

He further continued writing, "But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady, .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion... I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear !!"

“Indeed .. to quote that famous line from the film 'Gone with the Wind’ when the character of Rhett Butler, played by the great Clark Gable turns away from his lady love Scarlett O’ Hara, played by the inimitable Vivien Leigh, in the climax and leaves saying : “ Frankly .. I couldn’t give a damn ..!! and she responds as he walks away :’.. i’ll get him back .. after all tomorrow is another day .. ’YES yes , yes ..to all that fail .. do not give up .. for .. 'tomorrow is another day …My love ..!” he further added.

In the videos doing rounds on the internet, one can see the owner of SRH, Kavya Maran, couldn’t hold back her tears as she waved towards the crowd. The video of her reaction took social media by storm. KKR managed to defeat SRH by eight wickets in Chennai on Sunday in the IPL final.

