Cannes 2024: Ali Fazal calls out FTII for celebrating All We Imagine as Light helmer Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix win; Here’s why

Internet is currently obsessed with Indian filmmaker, Payal Kapadia who made the entire nation proud after winning the coveted Le Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her film, All We Imagine as Light. Heartfelt congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the entire team from the audiences and celebrities alike. The win becomes even more remarkable as Payal has become the first Indian to bag the honor.

On the other hand, Payal, an alumnus of the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune also received a warm congratulatory message from her alma mater. However, Ali Fazal called out the educational institution for their gesture. Read on to know why.

Ali Fazal reacts to FTII's celebratory post for Payal Kapadia

Today, on May 26, a while back, the official X handle of FTII shared a couple of pictures from the Cannes Film Festival featuring their alumni members Payal and Chidanand Naik (who won the La Cinef Award for Best Short for her film Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know).

Expressing their proud and delight over the big win of their alumni members, the caption expressed, “It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The post made by the educational institution didn’t go really well with Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. Expressing his strong displeasure over the same, he reposted FTII’s post on his timeline and remarked, “Uhhh… please don’t. Just dont.”

Take a look:

Roots of Ali Fazal's reaction on FTII's post

For the unversed, Ali’s strong reaction stems from the fact that back in 2015, for leading a four-month-long protest against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan as the FTII president. A charge sheet was also filed against 35 students, including All We Imagine as Light director, for holding the then director Prashant Pathrabe captive in his office after his decision to assess incomplete projects of students from the 2008 batch.

The scholarships of Payal and other students were also canceled. However, a couple of years later in 2017, the new FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola, issued a letter of support, and covered the travel expenses of Payal as she traveled to Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her short film Afternoon Clouds.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi says she wants to design THIS outfit for Shah Rukh Khan; reveals receiving texts from Rhea, Arjun Kapoor