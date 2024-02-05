PICS: Shweta Bachchan wishes ‘little brother’ Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; Navya Nanda calls him her 'favorite'

Today, February 5, is the big day for Abhishek Bachchan. As the actor celebrates the big day, his sister Shweta Bachchan shared a childhood photo to wish him. Following in her footsteps, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also extended her well wishes to her favorite person.

Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda wish Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

As Abhishek Bachchan rang in his birthday, his sister and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took to social media and penned a cute note for her little brother. Sharing a childhood photo of the siblings, she penned, “It’s not- if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know. it’s your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song. love you.”

Check out her post:

Minutes ago, Abhishek’s niece and Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram stories and dropped an old photo of the Ghoomer star. The picture also featured little Navya along with baby Agastya Nanda. Along with the old image, she wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite, especially mine (red heart emoji).”

Check out her post:

When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about going through a rough time

In an earlier conversation with Galatta Plus, Abhishek recalled the time when he wasn’t able to afford new clothes to attend award shows. He went in time and said, “20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear, and nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself. It sounds weird to (say it now), but I didn’t have that many clothes, we couldn’t afford to. We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be.” The birthday boy further divulged that he wore the sherwani that was made for his sister’s wedding.

Advertisement

While talking about the old days, the Dhoom 3 star revealed that he left his college and came back when his father Amitabh Bachchan was going through a rough time financially. “He had opened a company which racked up losses, so I said I need to be around my father, so I left my education, and I came back," he said.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: When Guru actor revealed how he fell in love with wife Aishwarya Rai