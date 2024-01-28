Amitabh Bachchan makes goofy face in new pic; reminds fans of 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala'

Amitabh Bachchan is undeniably one of the greatest stars India has ever known. With a career that has lasted for many years and a collection of work that many actors admire, everyone feels fortunate to work with him. Recently, the megastar took to his social media handle to share a hilarious picture of himself and it reminded the fans of Khaike Pan Banaraswala.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a hilarious picture of himself

Today, on January 28, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself making a goofy face and asking his fans and followers to suggest words for the post. He wrote, “… can someone please suggest words for this POST.. !!!??,” and added three folded hand emojis.

Check out his post:

This post of the megastar reminded his fans of one of his very popular songs from the film Don titled Khaike Pan Banaraswala. One user wrote, “Khaike paan banaras wale aa gaye,” and added a fire emoji. One more user wrote, “Khaiy ke pan Banaras wala khol de band akal ka tala,” and added a laughing emoji. Another user wrote, “back with the ‘Khaike paan Banaras wala’ era!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently appeared in the futuristic action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, but the film didn't perform well at the box office. His upcoming project is a bilingual sci-fi action film titled Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, set to release in 2024. Additionally, he is teaming up with Rajinikanth again for the Tamil movie Vettaiyan, marking their reunion since Mukul Anand's Hum in the 1990s. Amitabh Bachchan also remains active on television, hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan rents out his swanky office space to music company for THIS amount-Report