Amitabh Bachchan shares funny caption asking guide how far America is during his swimming stint; fans react

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a cynosure to reckon with. He is a legend who never fails to inspire people of all ages. Besides his successful career, his active presence on social media always catches everyone's eye.

It's safe to say that he keeps up with the latest trends by sharing both personal and professional updates with his fans. Recently, he shared a funny post about his swimming experience, which received a fantastic response from his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan drops hilarious post recounting his swimming stint

Today, on January 5, a while back, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a blurry photo from the beach waters. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a swimming jacket and goggles of orange black color over a white vest and matching shorts. More than the picture, it was the caption that attracted reactions from the fans as he shared a fun anecdote in the caption.

"Alongside the post, the legendary star wrote, “AB : Excuse me Sir .. ?

GUIDE : Yes ?

AB : How far to America ..?

GUIDE : Shut up and keep swimming !! (accompanied by face holding back tears)”

Fans' react to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop admiring him yet again and flooded the comments section in the star’s appreciation. A fan wrote, “so fit in these age salute to this man,” another fan commented, “Sir you are awesome” and a third fan commented, “So beautiful so eligent just looking like a wow.”

In addition to this, several other fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and laughter emojis while reacting to the post.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan’s work front, the actor recently bid an emotional adieu to this season of popular reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from this, he was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film underperformed at the box office.

Furthermore, he will be next seen in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film will be released in 2024.

