Amitabh Bachchan shares rare old PIC with Rekha and Raj Kapoor; pens 'there is a huge story behind it'

The famous Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, often uses his blog to share interesting stories from his remarkable life. In a recent blog post, he fondly recalled a sweet memory from his early days in the film industry and posted an old photo capturing a moment with other 70s A-listers like Rekha, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, music director Kalyan, Randhir Kapoor, Mehmood, and Shammi Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan shares an old photo with Rekha and Raj Kapoor

The picture shows Amitabh Bachchan holding a microphone and interacting with the audience, with Vinod Khanna, Kalyan, and Raj Kapoor on stage alongside him. Randhir Kapoor and Mehmood are also visible in the photo. In the distant corner, Shammi Kapoor and Rekha are standing. The photo suggests a live event that gathered various Bollywood stars together in one place.

The photo sparked curiosity among fans about the undisclosed story behind it. However, Amitabh Bachchan assured everyone that he would share the 'big' story behind the picture at a later time. He posted the photo on his blog on Sunday night and wrote, “Aaahhh… there is a huge story behind this photograph… someday it shall be narrated.”