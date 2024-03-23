Amrita Singh's unfiltered reaction when Sara Ali Khan returned from Europe after gaining weight is every desi mom ever

Sara Ali Khan, currently basking in the success of Ae Watan Mere Watan, expressed that she doesn't need to seek a reality check elsewhere because her mother, Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and school friends consistently keep her grounded. During a recent interview, Sara discussed the influential figures in her life and whether her mother plays a role in maintaining her humility.

My family constantly shows me the mirror: Sara Ali Khan

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Sara revealed, "Yes, I came back from Europe last year overweight, and she was like, ‘What are you doing? What is going on? They write good things about you, Tere vaste falak se main chaand launga but you are looking like the sky yourself! Where is the chaand?'” the actor joked. “There is no mincing words, not for my mother and brother, luckily for me not even my school friends. They are the people who constantly show me the mirror and never even allow me to fly, if that would be in my nature. They don’t indulge me at all".

Sara Ali Khan emphasized that she stays grounded by not getting too caught up in the perks of the film industry and acknowledged her mother, Amrita Singh, as the biggest influence in keeping her humble. She mentioned feeling puzzled when people commend her for being genuine, stating it's simply the way she knows how to be. Sara has openly discussed her journey with body image, including her significant weight loss before entering the film industry.

She further added, It also comes from the experiences my mother had. She had been a working actor and now she doesn’t work as much. I know that my father (Saif Ali Khan) felt the way he was treated socially changed from Friday to Friday. It is more rewarding to have a permanent sense of who you are."

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Sarar will be next seen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated Metro... In Dino, a sequel to the beloved 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The star-studded cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta, with the film slated for release on September 13, 2024.

