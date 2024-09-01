Ananya Panday visits cousin Alanna's house after latter shares glimpses of her son River's first flight; WATCH

Ananya Panday is embracing her new phase of being a ‘maasi (aunty)’ as her cousin Alanna Panday recently welcomed a baby. The social media influencer earlier dropped a video mentioning that it’s her son Edward Ivor 'River' McCray VI’s first flight and we can’t wait to know if they are coming to India.

In other news, Ananya was seen visiting Alanna’s house making the internet wonder if the Maasi was busy doing a pre-prep of the baby’s welcome or if it was just a regular visit. Watch both the videos here:-

Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai and welcomed River on July 8 this year.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday said she hates ‘situationships’ and wouldn’t fake her relationship status for social media: 'I'm not someone...'