Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday share excitement as Aadar Jain drops dreamy PICS of his proposal to 'first crush' Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain has finally proposed to the love of his life Alekha Advani and we have their dreamy pictures with us now. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a collaborative post with Alekha which gave a sneak peek into the full-filmy-styled wedding proposal scene and we cannot help but gush over the adorable couple.

In no time, the now-official couple’s comment section was filled with wholesome wishes. Actress Ananya Panday wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! Soooooo beautiful (red heart emojis)”. Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand added, “Yayyyyyyyy (red heart emojis) Mehendi laga ke rakhna …doli saja ke rakhna…(okay emoji)”.

Aadar was earlier dating actress Tara Sutaria and soon after their break up, had introduced Alekha to the world on Diwali 2023.

