Tridev actress Sonam Khan recalls Aditya Chopra saved her from drowning; says Yash Chopra suggested her not to get married

Sonam Khan made her acting debut in 1987, gave some blockbusters for around six years, and vanished like a shooting star. In her one-of-a-kind career, she starred opposite some of the stalwarts of showbiz, including Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Raj Babbar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Naseeruddin Shah.

Khan made her Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra’s 1988 movie Vijay. In a recent interview given to News18, she recalled how the filmmaker suggested she not marry and that on the same movie’s set, she was saved by Aditya Chopra.

When Aditya Chopra saved Sonam Khan from drowning

Sonam Khan revealed that she had never bothered to learn to swim, and the take in reference was supposed to be a one-shot take. The scene briefing was that Rishi Kapoor would walk from one side, Sonam from the opposite side, and then they would jump into the pool. Until the moment of the shot, the actress didn’t tell anyone that she didn’t know swimming.

ALSO READ: Did you know Yash Chopra was adamant about casting Manoj Bajpayee in Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara? Here’s why

Sonam, recalling the moment after jumping, said, “I was literally grabbing Rishi Ji below with me. The best part is, people thought it was a shot going on, and then Aditya Chopra jumped into the pool, and he rescued me.” The Tridev actress said that either she would have been dead or she would have unintentionally harmed Rishi Kapoor.

Advertisement

“The entire unit was there, but it was Aditya Chopra who realized that I was actually drowning. He jumped with his clothes and shoes on,” Khan added.

Sonam Khan later did three more movies with Yash Chopra. Interestingly, when the young diva decided to leave her career and get married, she was warned by the legendary filmmaker.

When Yash Chopra advised Sonam Khan against early marriage

In the same interview, Khan recalled Yash Chopra saying, "Don’t get married, you are making a mistake," a suggestion she didn’t consider back then. The brightest star of her time, Sonam Khan, wrapped up 35 films before leaving her career to marry director Rajiv Rai, which ended in a divorce 25 years later.

ALSO READ: Darr: Did you know ‘observant’ Shah Rukh Khan picked up K-K-K-Kiran dialogue from Yash Chopra? Juhi Chawla reveals