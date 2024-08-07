THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday said she hates ‘situationships’ and wouldn’t fake her relationship status for social media: 'I'm not someone...'

Ananya Panday whose rumors of dating Walker Blanco surfaced on the internet earlier today (August 7th) once spoke about why she avoids speaking about her relationship on social media. While speaking to India Today in 2023, the actress admitted that she hates ‘situationships’. She added, “I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app, and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Bombay Times in their report has revealed that after Ananya’s breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, the actress is reportedly dating Walker Blanco who happens to be a former model also working for one of the Ambani properties. The report also denied rumors of Ananya dating cricketer Hardik Pandya after the duo were spotted vibing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

A source from the wedding told the portal, “Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official.”

Ananya Panday has never made any of her relationships official but the one she had with Aditya for over two years was quite evident in their public appearances and subtle hints. In the India Today interview, the 25-year-old revealed that she is that typical possessive girlfriend who wouldn’t like her partner liking other girl’s hot pictures.

However, this wouldn’t compel Ananya enough to create a ‘finsta’ to stalk him or anyone else per se. When asked if she’s someone who’d create a fake Instagram account for stalking her ex or colleagues, Panday said, "I have my own Instagram account for that. We don't need a fake account." Ananya also asserted that she is surely not someone who would ever slide into someone's DMs.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen making a cameo in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz. She will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s movie CTRL which will be released on October 4, 2024, on Netflix.

