Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more react as Karan Johar’s kids Roohi, Yash school him for his athleisure style; compare his outfit with ‘nightsuit’: WATCH

Karan Johar’s fun banter with his kids Roohi and Yash has always made the internet giggle and here’s a new one at the forefront. The filmmaker dropped an adorable video of the babies where they were trying to understand their dad’s fashion sense. The video started with KJo telling them, “On, you’re literally twinning. I like what you guys are wearing today.”

The baby Roohi was quick to take a hilarious dig and ask, “Why you don’t dress like this more often?”. When Karan Johar asked, “Why, you don’t like what I am wearing”, the kids were quick to say no with Yash adding, “I don’t understand.” Roohi continued, “It looks like a nightsuit.” KJo went on to explain to them that he’s wearing an athleisure leaving the twins break into laughter.

Johar captioned this wholesome video, “Just another day of being fashion policed at home! #twinshenanigans #antiathleisure.” Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt , Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, and others liked this clip on Instagram. Watch here:-

Several others also took to the comment section and shared their thoughts. One user commented, “The nice thing is they are brought up like other kids in braids and clips normal dress talking to papa like kids speak sometimes wrong English everything so normal in this video.” Another one added, “Little babies grow up fast.” The third one added, “The innocence and honesty of these munchkins are heartwarming.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar welcomed his adorable twins via surrogacy in 2017 and is raising them as a single father taking cues of learnings from his mom. . This is not the first time that Yash and Roohi have expressed their disappointment in KJo’s out-of-box fashion sense. In another video that the filmmaker dropped earlier, the twins were joking about one of his kurtas and opined that it looked like it belonged to their grandmother Hiroo Johar.

KJo’s last directorial outing was in 2023 when he took the director’s seat after a long time with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh , Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in key roles, the movie was a commercial success.

