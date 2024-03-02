Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: John Abraham-Priya Abraham serve couple goals; Shraddha Kapoor stuns in black

The lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have undoubtedly become the epitome of luxury and glamour, captivating the attention of all. As Bollywood's finest and international sensations grace the occasion, the celebration has reached unparalleled heights of opulence. The cocktail soirée, coupled with the much-anticipated performance by Rihanna, transformed the night into a spectacle of magnificence and allure.

Amidst the glitz and glam, glimpses of celebrities like John Abraham and his wife Priya Abraham have emerged. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor mesmerized admirers with her breathtaking attire.

John Abraham and Priya Abraham look stylish

Priya Abraham recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of the glamour from last night's cocktail party. In one picture, the stunning diva is adorned in a breathtaking off-white gown, exuding elegance and grace. Another picture features her alongside her suave husband, John Abraham, who looks dashing in black attire. Subsequent images showcase the couple mingling with other guests, basking in the festivities and camaraderie. The final glimpse offers a sneak peek into Rihanna's electrifying stage performance.

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor looks ravishing in black

Shraddha Kapoor recently unveiled her stunning look from last night's festivities. Adorned in an exquisite black gown, she looked like a million bucks, complemented by elaborate jewelry including statement earrings and bracelets. The images showcase her poised demeanor beside a sleek black piano, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall ensemble.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl serve couple goals

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl made a stunning appearance at the event. Sonali chose a striking red and gold ensemble paired with elegantly curled hair. Goldie, on the other hand, opted for a sleek black attire, perfectly complementing his wife's vibrant look.