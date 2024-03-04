Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shreya Ghoshal-Arijit Singh mesmerize with Mere Dholna; Lucky Ali performs O Sanam; WATCH

On the third and last day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala, the family invited many acclaimed Indian singers to entertain their thousands of guests. In the videos that surfaced online from the event, Shreya Ghoshal, Lucky Ali, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, and others were seen performing.

The grandeur of the lavish event hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar was nothing like the ones we have seen till now. Be it their star-studded guest list to the opulent décor to a wide range of food items to choose from, everything was extraordinary. Hence, the family who is so fond of dance, music, art, and culture made sure all their favorite artists performed for their guests. While the party started with Rihanna on day one, it concluded with Indian singers setting the stage on fire.

A video from the event went viral that showed veteran singer Lucky Ali making everyone sway to his tunes as he sang his most-popular song O Sanam to them. In the clip, he was dressed in a kurta-pajama set.

The Ambanis were able to bring Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal together on live stage where they performed an energetic duet. In a clip, the two acclaimed singers were seen jamming to Mere Dholna from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In another visual, Shreya was joined by music composer, guitarist, and singer Pritam who sang songs like Teri Ore for the guests at the last musical night of the event.

People went gaga online when a video of Udit Narayan singing at the event surfaced online. While the senior singer left everyone spellbound with his soulful singing, the two special celebs dancing to his beats got the internet talking. As soon as the veteran musician started singing the song Main Yahaan Ho from the movie Veer Zaara, the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist romancing his wife Gauri in front of the thousands of audiences present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s musical night.

