Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Amitabh Bachchan and family leave Jamnagar, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Sachin Tendulkar, Bill Gates depart

The grand gala hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani finally concluded on March 3 on a rather musical note. Everyone had a blast listening to acclaimed Indian singers and dancing to their tunes. Soon after, they started leaving Jamnagar and flying back to the bay. Among them were celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and family, Kiara and Sidharth, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and others.

Bollywood celebs depart from Jamnagar as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash conclude

It’s been a rather happening and fun weekend at Jamnagar. Thousands of national and international celebrities gathered in the Indian city to celebrate the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The lavish 3-day event concluded after this many celebs were quick to fly back home.

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted leaving for Mumbai with the entire Family. Right from Navya Nanda to Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, and Agastya, all of them were seen dressed in wedding finery as they left the event venue.

American businessman and the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates also bid farewell to Jamnagar after partaking in the splendid pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, accompanied by his girlfriend.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who looked dapper last night in a gray-black sherwani set, also left Gujarat in style. He wore a white shirt and kurta with brown cargo pants for a comfortable travel experience.

The Khan siblings, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan also went home soon after. The actress looked stunning in a pink and green short kurta that she paired with green churidar. As for her brother, he looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pants.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar didn’t even waste his time changing clothes from the night as he went back home from Jamnagar. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

The daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump also kissed her final goodbye to India after being part of the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier, she was spotted taking Garba lessons with her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner.

Hours later, the Jamnagar airport saw many Bollywood actors and Indian celebrities heading back home. Shershaan couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra decided to wear comfy yet warm outfits for the brief travel. They were joined by Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit was spotted leaving with her husband, while celebrity designer Manish Malhotra flew alone.

