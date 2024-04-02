Do Aur Do Pyaar song Tu Hai Kahaan OUT: Lucky Ali-The Local Train melody is a blend of heartbreak and solace

The 90s kids are weeping tears of joy as the never-thought-of collaboration is here. Two of the most iconic musicians from Indian music’s golden era The Local Train and Lucky Ali have come together for a song titled Tu Hai Kahaan which was released earlier today.

Do Aur Do Pyaar song Tu Hai Kahaan is out

Featured in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, the song Tu Hai Kahaan is already going viral on the internet and features Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Ooty, the music video unfolds as Vidya and Pratik's characters embark on a journey together in a local taxi. From the tone of the visuals, it's evident that there are unresolved tensions between the duo. However, as they travel through the lush landscapes thinking about their shared past, the atmosphere becomes shaded with nostalgia.

Some flashbacks shown in the video take viewers to moments of joy and celebration, where Vidya and Pratik's characters are seen exchanging vows with their family and friends. Gradually, as the journey progresses, the tension between the two gets translated into heartwarming smiles and affectionate looks.

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram account to share the song and expressed her awe at the magic of love brought to life by the collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train. Fans also couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comments section with praises for the song. Many hailed Lucky Ali's timeless vocals while others lauded The Local Train for the fresh composition.

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Other than Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, the film also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie will see a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Neeyat, and in her kitty, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 next. Ileana on the other hand was last featured in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.