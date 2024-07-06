Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Nita Ambani gets teary-eyed on hugging Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya; Indian players get standing ovation

The Indian cricket team has made us all proud and given us all a chance to celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup trophy. It may be days since the grand victory, but the match fever does not seem to end anytime soon. Well, the celebration continued even at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony where Nita Ambani made sure to pay tribute to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Surya Kumar Yadav who were present at the event.

Nita Ambani felicitated Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma

An inside video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet has come out wherein we can see Nita Ambani inviting the three Indian cricket players, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Surya Kumar Yadav onto the stage. The moment these players come on stage we can hear the popular song from Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Lehra Do playing in the background.

The moment Rohit Sharma comes on stage Nita gives him a hug. As Surya Kumar walks towards the stage after his name is called, Akash Ambani shakes hands with him and hugs him before he stands next to the Indian captain on stage. Then Hardik steps on the stage to get a big hug from the Mumbai Indian’s owner and we can see dancers on the stage with Indian flags. The camera then pans to the audience who with their hands raised move to the beats of the song.

Check out the video:

Star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant & Radhika

The grand star-studded ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is attended by some of the biggest celebs in the country including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others.

After the sangeet ceremony, a Grah Shanti Puja will be held on July 8 followed by a celebration in honor of the bride and groom on July 10. The couple will get married on July 12. On July 13, the Ashirwad ceremony will be organized, and finally, on July 14, there will be a grand wedding reception.

