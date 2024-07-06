Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Salman Khan makes grand entry with groom-to-be; RK-Alia, Janhvi-Shikhar steal hearts with their dance; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities are only getting grander and crazier with each passing event. On July 5 the Ambani’s held a sangeet ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple. The event was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood, sports, and entertainment industry. A lot of inside visuals have been floating on the internet but this one particular video of the groom-to-be’s entry with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s dance performance with Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya has our hearts.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s dance performance

The video that we have got our hands on has glimpses of several inside dance performance visuals. We can see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the actor’s popular song Show Me The Thumka from his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Apart from them, we can also see Ranveer Singh setting the stage on fire with his electrifying moves.

Salman Khan’s entry with Anant Ambani

Salman Khan makes a dashing entry with the groom-to-be Anant Ambani. He can be seen sitting in an ATV car which is driven by Anant himself. Then they dance to the Wanted star’s popular track Aisa pehli baar hua hai.

Check it out:

The video also has glimpses of dance performances by the Jodi which have become the talk of the town these days, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya. They can be seen shaking their leg with the rumored couple Veer Pahariya and Manushi Chhillar.

Star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant & Radhika

The grand star-studded ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is attended by some of the biggest celebs in the country including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among others.

After the sangeet ceremony, a Grah Shanti Puja will be held on July 8 followed by a celebration in honor of the bride and groom on July 10. The couple will get married on July 12. On July 13, the Ashirwad ceremony will be organized, and finally, on July 14, there will be a grand wedding reception.

