Janhvi Kapoor has become a rising fashion icon, captivating fans with her unique blend of charm and style. Her recent trip to Paris was a whirlwind of stunning gowns and red-carpet-worthy looks, culminating in a show-stopping ramp walk that had us swooning. But her stylist Ami Patel recently set social media ablaze with new pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in a dark blue shimmery ensemble, and we’re lost in love.

So, let’s take a closer look at this luxe look from Janhvi Kapoor’s French diaries and delve into the details of this captivating dark-hued outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looked enchanting in a fabulous dark blue gown:

Dark blue is a color that is often used to represent elegance, authority, and intelligence in all their glory. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look made a case for the supremacy of this magical hue, and we’re taking notes.

The Bawaal actress’ classy outfit, styled to perfection, featured a figure-flattering floor-length long gown with sleek straps and a halter neckline, which beautifully outlined and accentuated the actress’ curves.

Its bodycon silhouette made sure that the ensemble fit her like a glove. This luxurious outfit, which was delicately crafted and designed by the beloved fashion maven, Ralph Lauren, was a total masterpiece.

The Dhadak actress’ gown was thoroughly laden with shimmering sequin work with a contrasting gold print that personified effortless elegance. The heavily and intricately embellished work of art looked like the twilight sky and the sequined charm reminded us of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

The halter neckline also gave the mesmerizing ensemble a rather sultry twist, elevating the hotness quotient of the modern ensemble. The look was also completed with metallic gold pumps with a sleek pointed-toed style, matching the gold work of the gown.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam game:

In terms of accessories, Janhvi kept things simple and minimal with a no-accessory look except for some rings on her fingers so that the magical ensemble could take all the spotlight.

Coming to all things glam, Kapoor’s radiant makeup look featured a matte-finish foundation that served as the perfect base for some rather stunning glam picks. Her brows were expertly filled and shaped, which framed her face beautifully.

Meanwhile, her volumizing mascara-coated lashes with shimmery eyeshadow highlighted her eyes. She also added a pretty rouge blush on her cheeks with glossy pink lipstick to add some modern spark to the ensemble’s formal vibe.

Even Janhvi’s hairstyle was just on point. Her luscious and dark tresses were left open and styled into a naturally wavy look, with a side-combed base, that gave some volume and bounce to her hairstyle. This also allowed for her locks to cascade freely down her shoulders and back, adding to the outfit’s elegance and charm.

What did you think of Janhvi’s latest look? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section, below.

