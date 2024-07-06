Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet ceremony: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in mermaid-style outfit while Khushi Kapoor glitters in pink

The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began with the mameru ritual. Now, it’s time for the sangeet ceremony. The Bollywood who’s who have arrived, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur, to name a few. The stars have added their charm with their presence.

Everyone has put their best fashion foot forward to be the best-dressed celebrity at the event. However, Sara’s glistening champagne ready-to-wear mermaid-style saree and Khushi’s Barbie pink shimmery saree have definitely caught our eyes. Read ahead to find out details of their looks.

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a champagne and gold outfit

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress came wearing a gorgeous white and champagne gold-colored outfit while catching everyone’s attention. She wore a ready-to-wear saree that included a full-sleeved blouse with a deep plunging neckline and a mermaid-style gown with an attached dupatta, which she draped over her shoulder like a saree-pallu. The whole attire was intricately adorned with sequins and zari all over it, giving a mirror-like vision. Small fringes were attached to the wrist hemline of her blouse’s sleeves.

Sara Ali Khan kept her accessories as minimal as possible and added only a pair of small diamond pearl earrings and a ring. She pulled her hair back in a bun. The actress wanted to keep the focus on her outfit and the neckline of her blouse, so she opted out of any neckpieces. With a dewy foundation, contoured cheeks, a lot of blush, kohled eyes with mascara, and nude brown lip shade, she completed the look.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor brings back the retro style with a modern touch in a pink saree

Khushi Kapoor was one of the guests who turned heads with her looks. She can be seen wearing a pink glittery saree draped properly with pleats and pallu. However, it was her blouse that caught most of our attention.

Khushi paired the saree with an off-shoulder matching blouse with detachable sleeves that made it look like gloves. The sleeves were adorned with sequins in different patterns to add some edge to the whole shimmery outfit. The Archies actress served a beautiful blend of retro and modern vibes.

Khushi accessorized her look with a stunning necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair in a half updo with a small, messy half bun and left the rest open. Khushi accentuated the look with smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, contoured and blushed cheeks, and nude lip shade. The black kohled eyes and muted lips suited the whole Barbie pink attire.

Advertisement

Apart from looking absolutely gorgeous in the ceremony, the actress also caught attention by getting spotted with her ‘best friend’ Vedang Raina, who looked dapper in a plum kurta and white trousers.

Sara Ali Khan or Khushi Kapoor, whose look did you like more? However, more celebrities took the spotlight at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. Let us know your thoughts.

ALSO READ: 5 times Vidya Balan showed us how to pull off lightweight sarees in style