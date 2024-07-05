Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur give friendship goals with their YJHD reunion; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024. Before the big day, the Ambani family hosted a Sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024. Many celebrities and Bollywood personalities attended, but what caught our attention the most was the reunion of Bunny and Avi. Check it out here!

Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur give friendship goals with their YJHD reunion

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur looked sharp in black sherwanis as they attended Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony. The pair posed together for the paparazzi, reminiscent of their characters Bunny and Avi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days.

The pictures of Ranbir and Aditya have completely taken us down memory lane, and we can't help but gush over them.

Check it out here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has already landed in Mumbai for Anant and Radhika's event, ready to bring excitement to the celebrations. Sources indicate that actors Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan will perform as well.

According to Pinkvilla, Punjabi stars Karan Aujla and Badshah will also thrill the audience with their vibrant performances on stage.

The sangeet ceremony is taking place at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The dress code for this special occasion is Indian Regal Glam. Reports indicate that The Grand Theatre, the venue for the event, has a seating capacity of up to 2000 people.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony, named 'Shubh Vivaah', will take place on July 12, 2024, at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The festivities will extend to July 13, 2024, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are encouraged to wear Indian formal attire.

The celebrations will culminate on July 14, 2024, with a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) featuring an Indian chic dress code.

