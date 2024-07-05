Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Salman Khan, Ananya, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina and more arrive; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose with Aditya

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand star-studded sangeet ceremony is going to start in some time. Several notable personalities from all realms have been reached to become a part of couple’s special day. Adding to the glare of starry night; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina among others also arrived in style.

Today, on July 5, a while back, Salman Khan arrived in style for the grand starry evening. For the special evening, he looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Take a look;

The power-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twinned in black as they arrived in style. The Alpha actress looked breathtakingly stunning in a black embroidered lehenga whereas Ranbir looked handsome in black indo-western. The duo posed for the paps with Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Khushi Kapoor, Anany Panday and Sara Ali Khan turned heads as they raised glamor quotient in their shimmery sarees. While Ananya and Sara radiated elegance in golden shimmery saree, Khushi looked chic in a pink saree.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor dished sibling goals as they arrived together for the special evening of Anant and Radhika. While the Singham Again actor looked handsome in a black …, Anshula looked beautiful in teal embroidered traditional attire.