Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: 5-Star hotels near venue 'sold out'; prices show unbelievable jump

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with his longtime sweetheart, Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family is hosting the haldi ceremony of the soon-to-be-married couple at night today (July 8).

Amid the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika, the occupancy and rates of hotels near their marriage venue have significantly risen in recent times.

5-star hotels in Bandra Kurla Complex are 'sold out', claim reports

Reportedly, as per travel websites, two main hotel properties in the Bandra Kurla Complex, a commercial upscale hub in Mumbai, are 'sold out' amid the ongoing Ambani wedding rituals.

According to a report by CNBC-TV 18, the accommodation rate of a 5-star hotel in BKC has increased to a whopping amount of ₹91,350, as compared to the usual rate of ₹13,000 per room a night.

Quoting travel websites, the report stated that Trident BKC, a five-star hotel, is 'completely booked' from July 10 to July 14 during the Ambani wedding week. Meanwhile, the price of the hotel room ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹16,000 before and after the aforementioned dates.

This 5-star hotel in BKC is offering a room for around ₹1 lakh

Also, no rooms are available in Sofitel BKC, for two days, i.e. July 10 and July 11. The report further suggests that the five-star hotel has a peak rate of ₹91,000 on July 14.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange marital vows on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The couple will also have the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and the 'Mangal Utsav' ceremony (reception) on July 14.

On July 5, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory to manage traffic near the wedding venue. The notice read that the vehicular traffic on the road leading to the Jio World Convention Centre needs to be diverted on July 5, July 12, July 13, July 14, and July 15.

Playback singer Udit Narayan performed at the haldi ceremony of the couple. Singer Rahul Vaidya is also expected to arrive for the haldi. Recently, international pop sensation, Justin Bieber, came to India to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.

