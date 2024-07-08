Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding PICS: Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and more arrive for couple’s Haldi

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is nothing like the ones ever seen. Their families started the celebration of the couple at the start of 2024. From their Jamnagar pre-wedding soiree to a second pre-wedding event on a luxury cruise and inviting the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber to perform for the guests, they have done it all.

But, picture toh abhi baki hai mere dost! The big wedding event is yet to happen. Today, on July 8, several big celebs are making their way into the Ambani residence for the traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremony of the soon-to-be-married couple.

B-town celebs grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremony

The family of the couple has already posed for the paparazzi, decked in their unmatched ensembles, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The groom-to-be’s aunt, Tina Ambani, and her daughter-in-law Krishna Shah arrived wearing pretty yellow outfits. Veteran singer Udit Narayan has also stepped into Antilia with his wife. He is expected to perform along with singer Rahul Vaidya.

Making everyone go gaga with his simple and dapper look Salman Khan arrived at the venue. The Tiger 3 star went with a plain basic kurta pajama set. With matching shoes, his statement silver bracelet, an expensive watch, and a chain on her neck, he went inside.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan flaunted her royal roots and donned a colorful printed lehenga set for the event. She matched her gorgeous pearl and emerald choker with multiple gold bangles and a stunning finger ring. Carrying a red potli bag and tying her hair in a low wavy ponytail, she posed for the paps.

Check it out:

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor broke free from the black and blue suit look and went desi for the gala. He arrived donning a maroon silk kurta with beige pants. With a pair of black jutis and a watch, Kapoor looked effortlessly stylish.

Check it out:

Looking like a glorious sunflower, Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the event donning a bright yellow saree with an embellished blouse in the same color. For the traditional evening event, the Mili actress went with subtle dewy makeup and left her natural hair open.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Actor Veer Pahariya went lilac for the night in his kurta and bandi set. He paired it up with an ivory straight pant and sported a huge elephant broach.

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Udit Narayan, Rahul Vaidya to perform at couple's Mehendi ceremony