Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahriya, Veer, Manushi Chhillar and more grace couple’s Mameru ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony was held at Antilia in Mumbai. The Ambani family members gathered to celebrate the day with great love and joy, joined by Bollywood celebrities and friends of Anant and Radhika, including actress Janhvi Kapoor, beau Shikhar Pahariya, and Manushi Chhillar, among others.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and more celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony is currently taking place at Antilia. Several Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the couple, including actress Janhvi Kapoor, her beau Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and Orry, were spotted arriving for the festivities dressed in traditional ethnic attire.

Check out the pictures here:

More about Anant and Radhika's Mameru celebrations

Mameru, in Gujarati culture, refers to maternal uncles. During this ceremony, the bride receives gifts from her maternal uncles, typically including traditional clothes, jewelry, and other items like traditional sarees and choodo (ivory bangles).

This pre-wedding ritual was conducted at the iconic Antilia residence in Mumbai, preceding the couple's wedding.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu features a diverse selection of chaats. ANI reported that Nita Ambani personally selected various chaats from the shop of Rakesh Keshari and subsequently invited him to the wedding.

Advertisement

Keshari's team has been tasked with setting up a chaat stall at the wedding venue. The menu will include tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Anant and Radhika's wedding is set to commence with the 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. Following this, the celebrations will continue on July 13 with the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire.

The festivities will conclude on July 14 with a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) featuring an Indian chic dress code. Additionally, there are reports of a sangeet ceremony scheduled for July at the Grand Theater of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Internet says ‘call Taylor Swift’ after reports of Drake, Adele and Lana Del Rey’s performance surface