Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Internet says ‘call Taylor Swift’ after reports of Drake, Adele and Lana Del Rey’s performance surface

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. In anticipation of the wedding, the Ambani family hosted two extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar and Italy. The internet buzzed with videos and pictures from these star-studded and glamorous events.

The Ambani family spared no expense for the pre-wedding festivities. Now, with reports that Adele and Drake are set to perform on the wedding day, the internet is divided, with many urging Mukesh Ambani to invite pop sensation Taylor Swift for the couple's big day.

Internet demands for Taylor Swift after Drake, Adele, and Lana Del Rey's performance surfaces

The news that Drake, Adele, and Lana Del Rey might perform at the Ambani wedding isn't surprising given the family's penchant for grandeur. With such high-profile names involved, the wedding promises to be an extravagant affair.

Many online have remarked that only the Ambanis could possibly secure a visit from Taylor Swift to Mumbai, considering their impressive history of star-studded events. One comment on Reddit read, " If the "pre wedding" featured Raihana...the actual wedding me to khud Bhagwan upar se ayenge blessings Dene....Tswift kya cheez he." One netizen demanded, "Taylor Swift ko bulao na".

Another comment read, "Imagine Radhika walking down the aisle to lover or maybe a rendition of London boy but make it Jamnagar boy, Ambanis should do it." One user wrote, "Ambanis will pay her whatever she demands. They are not lacking in funds lol.

One comment read, "Definitely. Ambani's can make anybody dance to their tunes. Taylor kya cheez hai unke samne. They brought Beyonce...that's their biggest flex". One user wrote, "Bhagwan please yeh ho jaye". One individual wrote, "Shadi abhi baki hai. Ambani's can pull anything".

One social media user suggested, "Taylor with Selena & Justin please". One comment read, "Taylor in a Lehenga!!! Yes please!!!".

Remarkably, the second cruise pre-wedding celebrations featured performances by international artists including David Guetta, Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

More about Drake, Adele, and Lana Del Rey's performance at Anant-Radhika Wedding

Following Rihanna's stunning performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, a recent report indicates that singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in discussions to perform at the couple's wedding in Mumbai.

A source informed India Today that these artists might travel to India to perform during the wedding festivities scheduled from July 12-14. The source also mentioned that negotiations are currently underway to confirm the availability of these singers for the wedding ceremony.

According to India Today, Anant and Radhika's Sangeet ceremony will also include dance performances by various Bollywood celebrities and friends of the soon-to-be-married couple.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Vivaah' ceremony is scheduled for July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The festivities will continue the next day, July 13, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are requested to wear Indian formal attire.

The final day, July 14, will feature a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) with an Indian chic dress code. Additionally, reports suggest that a sangeet ceremony will take place in July at the Grand Theater of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

