Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan touches Big B-Jaya Bachchan’s feet; gushing fans say ‘Lot to learn from him’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble and down-to-earth Bollywood actors we have ever seen. The actor is called king for a reason, and he has often proved that with his kind gestures towards everyone. Well, the star was present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding and looked nothing less than an Indian prince. Well, apart from the good looks that he served at the event, what caught our eyeballs was him touching Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s feet and greeting Rajinikanth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture towards Big B-Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has surfaced on the internet wherein we can see King Khan in his true element. The actor is making sure to take time and personally go to everyone and greet them. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan first heading towards South superstar Rajinikanth and his wife and shaking hands with them. He then turns towards Aditya Thackeray and greets him as well.

As he moves ahead, we can see him meeting Amitabh Bachchan with a big smile. SRK bends down and touches his feet to seek blessings. Apart from this, he also touches Jaya Bachchan’s feet and hugs her. Both of them share a heartfelt moment before parting ways.

Check it out: