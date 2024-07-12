Anant-Radhika Wedding: Salman Khan hugs Madhuri Dixit's hubby, Priyanka Chopra aces Chikni Chameli hooksteps; AP Dhillon takes over in INSIDE videos

There’s no party like that of Ambanis and we are in for the ride. Pinkvilla has been vigorously covering the biggest wedding of this year i.e. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mega nuptial. As the day unfolds, we have brought you some inside videos from the occasion featuring stalwarts Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, AP Dhillon, Ranveer Singh, and Shriram Rene among others.

Salman Khan hugs Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene

In a video from the star-studded baraat that has surfaced online, actor Salman Khan can be seen reaching out to Dr Shriram Nene and giving him a warm hug. Dr Nene’s wife Madhuri Dixit and Salman have worked in several movies together including the hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In another video, Ranveer Singh being Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse can be seen dancing madly on Shava Shava among many other tracks.

Priyanka Chopra goes Chikni Chameli and we are screaming

In another video that has made it to the internet, our very own desi girl can be seen grooving to Katrina Kaif’s hit track Chikni Chameli and it’s unmissable. Priyanka draped her dupatta around her lehenga in full swag and danced like there was no tomorrow. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas was seen trying to keep up with her and it’s too adorable clip to see.

Check unseen videos from Anant Radhika’s wedding here:-

AP Dhillon takes center stage with Bollywood stars and it’s absolutely wild

The iconic singer stood in the middle of the stage surrounded by baraatis and let loose of the crowd. He sang his iconic track Insane (Munde Paagal Ne Saare) alongside Shinda Kahlon and it was no less than a private concert. He was joined by Ananya Pandey, Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and the Pahariya brothers. Check out a glimpse of his performance here if you missed it in the previous carousel:-

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is currently underway in Mumbai’s BKC and ‘look no further’ for its updates as Pinkvilla got you covered by every ticking clock. For the unversed, the couple will see the conclusion of their long-run wedding with a reception on July 14.

