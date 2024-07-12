Shah Rukh Khan looks royal in Pathani accessorized with three-layered necklace, Gauri Khan stuns in gold at Ambani wedding

The Anant-Radhika wedding festivities have begun in full swing! International and Indian cinema biggies have brought their fashion A game for the lavish celebration. From John Cena, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian donning a custom Manish Malhotra to Genelia Deshmukh channeling traditional Maharashtrian drapes, the exquisite ensembles are to die for!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived at the venue in exquisite custom MM outfits, greeted the paparazzi, and posed for the cameras.

SRK rocks a custom Manish Malhotra Pathani look

Whenever King Khan enters a room, the aura turns regal! The ever-charming Bollywood stud arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with his gorgeous and elegant wife, Gauri Khan.

The power couple were Manish Malhotra’s muse for the night as they donned custom designer ensembles. SRK wore a white Pathani kurta and salwar, a classy traditional olive green overcoat, black shoes, and sunglasses. A heavy emerald and diamond neckpiece completed the look!

Gauri Khan stuns in a beige custom Manish Malhotra ensemble

In contrast to the SRK’s chic look, Gauri opted for a traditional glittery outfit. She wore a beige palazzo and kurta adorned with heavy golden embellishments. A bold and chunky studded necklace and earring, complimented by a matching purse and smokey eye, rounded off her look.

Before the duo’s arrival, their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan graced the carpet with custom Manish Malhotra fits! Suhana stunned in a stylish bedazzled saree alongside her brother, who looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

The Archies actress completed her look with a statement diamond choker, earrings, and a traditional purse. Her hair tied back in a knot accentuated the plunging neckline of her blouse.

