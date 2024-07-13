Akshay Kumar addresses complaints of overexposure and doing 4 films every year; recalls Amitabh Bachchan's advice

Except for his last few releases before Sarfira, Akshay Kumar has been one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi cinema. His films like Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which turned out to be flops are proof.

Akshay signs multiple films in a year, however, the actor "doesn't want to calculate" if they will work at the box office or not. The superstar continues to pick projects that he believes in.

Akshay Kumar talks about doing 4 films in a year

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts behind the overexposure of films in his career. Akshay believes that if he picks a film in two years, there is no "guarantee" that it will be successful.

"I have seen people do that and then the film does not work, and they get no films for the next year. It is all about doing films with commerce also and what you want to give the audience," the Sarfira actor said.

Calling his idea a blend of "creativity and commerce", Akshay addressed the issue of overexposure saying that he has no option but to continue work.

Akshay remembers Amitabh Bachchan's advice

During the same interview, Akshay Kumar shed light on a piece of advice that megastar Amitabh Bachchan once offered to him. Quoting Big B, Khiladi Kumar said that he has advised him to never stop working till he can.

Advertisement

"Kaam karte rehna. Kaam ko mat chhodna, kaam ata hai, karte rehna (He told me that you must continue to do work, and never leave work when it comes to you)," the superstar recalled.

The 56-year-old actor also added that the senior actor also advised him not to pay attention to anyone and believe in the audience.

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan's films

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated in films like Waqt: The Race Against Time, Khakee, Aankhen, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love.

Meanwhile, after Sarfira, Akshay Kumar has films like Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Skyforce, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sarfira: Akshay Kumar recalls imagining his father's death for an emotional scene; 'I don't use glycerin to cry'