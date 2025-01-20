Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina to collaborate for Imtiaz Ali’s film? Here’s what we know

In 2024, Ananya Panday impressed the audience with her work in CTRL and Call Me Bae, while Vedang Raina received praise for his performance in Jigra. It has now been learned that these two young talents are set to come together for a movie, and that too with director Imtiaz Ali, who has made various popular romantic films.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina could collaborate on a romantic movie directed by Imtiaz Ali. A source revealed to the portal that both the actors have done auditions or look tests for the film, but they aren’t locked in yet.

The source further shared that it is set to be a big project and that other stars are also being considered. “Some big names from Bollywood have been approached for this film,” said the source.

However, the portal’s source mentioned they were confident that Vedang and Ananya would star together in the film even though the details were still being worked out.

Imtiaz Ali’s last film was Amar Singh Chamikla, which was released in 2024. The biographical drama, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, received much acclaim from critics and viewers.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of an untitled film, which, as per the official announcement, is about the “shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

Advertisement

She will appear alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in this movie directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Another fresh collaboration on the cards for Ananya is with Kill fame Lakshya in the intense and passionate love story Chand Mera Dil. She also has the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae Season 2 in her lineup.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina was last seen in the prison-break action thriller Jigra. He played the role of Alia Bhatt’s brother in the Vasan Bala directorial. The announcements of his upcoming projects are yet to be made.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan attends Coldplay concert with Navya Nanda, Gauri, AbRam; rumored BF Agastya’s mom Shweta Bachchan’s reaction is unmissable