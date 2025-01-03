'Thee Buoyyys' Vedang Raina, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi give major ZNMD vibes on Goa trip; see PICS

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared some pictures from his trip to Goa with 'Thee Buoyyys,' Vedang Raina and Ishaan Khatter. The trio was giving major Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes, and the netizens felt the same. Vedang even expressed that their Goa plans finally made it out of the group chat and turned into reality.

Today, January 3, 2025, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his Goa getaway. The first slide was a selfie of Siddhant with Ishaan Khatter and Vedang Raina as they sat in their car. In the second photo, the actors stood on the road and were immersed in conversation. It also offered a closer look at their outfits.

Siddhant wore a white printed shirt with shorts. Ishaan donned a gray tank top paired with beige pants, while Vedang wore a red shirt and white pants. They looked extremely chic in their sunglasses. Another selfie showed Ishaan and Vedang making quirky expressions. They also had fun at a beach during the sunset. The last slide showed the trio posing with their backs towards the camera and their arms around each other.

In the caption, Siddhant wrote, “with Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina,” accompanied by a raised fist and a smiling face with sunglasses emoji. Have a look at the post!

In the comments section, Vedang Raina wrote, “When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat,” while Ishaan Khatter hilariously said, “Woh sab toh theek hai, mera phone charger waapis kar (That's all right, but return my phone charger).”

Fans showered a lot of love on the boys and hoped for them to be cast in the ZNMD sequel. One person said, “Hoping this is a film and not just a bunch of hot dudes hanging out together in Goa,” while another stated, “ZNMD 2 should be made casting you 3.” A user exclaimed, “New Zindegi Na Milegi Dobara cast…”

A comment read, “Dil Chahta hai part 2,” and another said, “@zoieakhtar put them in a movie together, please.” ZNMD director Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the post, saying, “Hello there.” Many others left red heart emojis.

